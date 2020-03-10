2 Shawnee Co. residents in self quarantine for possible COVID-19 exposure

Health officials confirm two people in Shawnee Co. are staying in their homes because of possible exposure to coronavirus.

Craig Barnes, Shawnee Co. Health Dept.'s division manager of community health outreach, said Tuesday the individuals contacted them to say they had traveled to areas for which the Centers for Disease Control has issued COVID-19 alerts.

“It’s important to remember that the risk to the general public remains low at this time,” says SCHD Director Linda Ochs. “Shawnee County will continue to monitor individuals who meet the criteria and to work with hospitals and KDHE to conduct any necessary testing. There is no current evidence to suggest that this virus is circulating in our community.”

The CDC currently has risk advisories for countries including Iran, China, Italy, and South Korea. The CDC recommends travelers to those countries stay home and monitor their health for 14 days after returning to the U.S.

Barnes said neither of the Shawnee Co. residents has any symptoms, and the county currently has no presumptive positive cases.