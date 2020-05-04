Shawnee Co. reporting 2nd highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single week

The Shawnee County Health Department says last week they had seen the second highest number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in a single week since the beginning of the pandemic.

Between April 26th to May 2nd, the county has seen 24 new cases, with at least one person hospitalized.

"The number of confirmed cases with no association with a known source of infection is increasing, and the proportion of laboratory tests performed that are positive also is increasing. These aliments suggest an increase in community transmission of COVID-19 locally," said the health department.

They say they are still tracking each case.

“We have mobilized all available resources at the health department, and staff works long hours to identify and investigate each confirmed case and their contacts,” said Linda Ochs, Director of the Shawnee County Health Department.

The virus is spread through coughing and sneezing, personal contact like shaking hands, and touching a surface with the virus and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Here are steps to help prevent spreading them:

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Stay home when you are sick and only leave home for essential items.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.