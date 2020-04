The Shawnee County Health Department says there has been a third death from the coronavirus, and there are 40 cases in the county.

In the latest numbers, it also shows there are 24 tests pending and 100 people being monitored by county health officials.

Out of the 40 cases, 33 are still active in the county and 4 people have recovered.

They expect the next update to come at the close of business Monday.