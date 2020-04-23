Shawnee Co. releases initial plan for lifting restrictions

Shawnee County released its initial plan to lift social distancing measures.

The outline issued Thursday is meant to be a working document, according to COVID-19 Incident Commander Dusty Nichols.

Under the plan, lifting social distancing restrictions would happen in five phases, running through July. The phases are staggered 14 days apart, the timing accounting for the incubation period to monitor progress.

"It is important to recognize the tiered release is based on time frames not a hard timeline. The timeline is based off of decreasing COVID-19 numbers," Nichols said in a news release.

The plan puts Shawnee Co. currently in phase one, with all restrictions in place.

The earliest phase two would begin is May 4th, once the statewide stay at home order ends. It would allow most businesses to reopen, but with restrictions. It also would limit crowd size for events like weddings and funerals.

All businesses could reopen in the next phase, but again with restrictions on some operations. The size limits for gatherings would gradually increase through the summer.

Each phase assumes some extent of maintaining social distancing principles.

"Each tier is still being developed and will be issued with an accompanying order from the Shawnee County Health Officer," Nichols said. "Changes are expected and should be anticipated over the next few weeks and months."

Shawnee Co. health and emergency officials will discuss the guidelines in further detail at a news conference at 4 p.m. Thursday.