Shawnee Co. receives $5,000 from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas

The Shawnee County Health Department has received $5,000 from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas is donating $200,000 to local health departments across the state.

“We are proud to provide relief where we can to organizations across our state that are working hard to meet the needs of all Kansans,” says Matt All, president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. “We are forever grateful for the efforts of the healthcare employees who have been working tirelessly to support members of their community, and we are happy to be able to provide this support to them.”

Local health departments have been working tirelessly to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on their communities.

