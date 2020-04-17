Shawnee Co. pools will open, barring restrictions

The summer may still bring swim season with it in Shawnee County.

Shawnee County officials say they still plan on opening pools this summer, as long as there aren't restrictions still in place by then.

Manhattan previously announced they would not open their pools and cancelled summer programs. That move came as a way to cut costs as a response to tax revenue loss the city suffered.

Shawnee County says they plan to use reserve funds to overcome estimated revenue shortfalls.