Shawnee Co. opens pools for swim lessons and fitness classes

Swim lessons and aquatic fitness classes started at Shawnee County pools on Monday, but there are still a few more weeks before the public can fully dive in.

The Dornwood Park splash pad was a cool place to be Monday. Shawnee County turned on the sprinkler and allowed a few people into the pools, for the first time this season.

“Now that we’re in to phase three we’re able to open our aquatic facilities for just the aquatic fitness classes and some water walking at Shawnee North is now underway and our swim lessons are underway,” said Mike Mclaughlin with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation.

Because they are still following Governor Kelly’s three phase guideline, Shawnee County will hold off on opening their pools to the public for a few more weeks.

“We’re holding off on opening those until we can let anybody in. What we don’t want to have is a restriction on the amount of people that can come in and then people come in all excited with the kids to swim and we tell them they can’t come in because there is too many people.”

Mike Mclaughlin with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says starting with contained classes gives everyone more time to adjust to the new protocols.

“We can control the number of people who enroll in those and we can stay below that limit that was in the original plan in reopening Kansas and reopening Shawnee County to keep it under forty five. It also gives us a chance to run our staff through the protocols of sanitation”

Mclaughlin says sanitation and safety will be the key words this summer.

“We still encourage everyone to socially distance; don’t set up right next to someone else. People climb out with the stainless steel etcetera and every once in a while when we open the pools on June 22nd we’ll be closing down for a few minutes to clean all of those areas that are commonly touched by people.”

