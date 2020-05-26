Shawnee Co. officials to release new COVID-19 order keeping same restrictions in place

Shawnee County Health Officials say they still plan on using Governor Laura Kelly’s guide on reopening, keeping the same restrictions in place.

According to Shawnee County COVID-19 Incident Commander, Dusty Nichols, they plan on releasing full details of their plan early Tuesday night.

Current county orders:

- Mass gatherings of no more than 15

- Community Centers

- Organized sports facilities, tournaments, and practices with some exceptions

- Indoor leisure places will be allowed to open (Theaters, museums, any area in a restaurant of business that has gaming (pool, darts, ping pong etc…) or any other facility.)

- Organized sports facilities and tournaments, except that concessions must not include self-service food or beverages

Also under the Phase 2 guidelines Shawnee County residents may be able to begin in-person classes with groups of 15 or less at a time. Locker rooms are to remain closed except for restroom facilities. Lastly, the use of playgrounds is highly discouraged.

What can’t open:

- Outdoor and indoor large entertainment venues with capacity of 2,000 or more

- Fairs, festivals, carnivals, and parades

- Summer camps

- Swimming Pools

- Bar and Nightclubs

Gov. Kelly announced on Tuesday that the state will no longer issue orders restricting businesses, saying it will be up to each county to come up with their own plans. Her current Ad Astra plan will only be guidance for counties.