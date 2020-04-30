Shawnee Co. officials react to Gov. Kelly's re-open plan

Shawnee County leaders are among those reviewing the governor's plan Thursday night. They plan to issue their own reopening plans Friday.

Incident Commander Dusty Nichols says at first look, the governor's initial phase isn't too far off from what the county's task force was considering.

“This first one is a slow step,” Nichols said. “We don't want to start too big because it's hard to reverse that flow of the river. We need to trickle out safely. So it's not really a surprise in the initial, I mean, it's not really surprising how it's going to unfold.”

Nichols said, in the initial phase, people still will be encouraged to stay home if possible, and it's not known how quickly larger events may return.