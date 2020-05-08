Shawnee Co. officials observing case numbers before moving forward

Shawnee County reported ten more positive COVID-19 cases Friday, for a total of 149. 100 of those are recovered.

The jump in new cases caught the attention of health officials, especially since any impact from the first phase of reopening still is not known.

They'll be eyeing numbers in deciding whether to move ahead to Phase Two May 18, or leave restrictions in place.

Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino said the fairly low number of active cases and hospitalizations may not tell the whole story.

"Just because our hospital beds are relatively empty, it doesn't mean that this virus has gone away," Dr. Pezzino said. "It doesn't even mean that we're bringing the virus back in it's own box. It simply means we are going to have ICU beds available for who is going to need it."

The health department says is exploring starting a drive-thru testing clinic, but it's still in the planning stages.