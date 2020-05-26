Shawnee Co. offers new Community Recovery Survey

The Topeka, Shawnee County Recovery Taskforce has implemented a new Community Recover Survey.

The survey is designed to understand and asses how COVID-19 impacted the Topeka and Shawnee County community.

“Our goal is not only community recovery but to thrive following this crisis, so everyone’s input is needed to move appropriate recovery efforts forward and to do this we need to better understand the impact it has had us all,” says Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield, taskforce chair and senior vice president of strategy, Greater Topeka Partnership.

The taskforce is a responses team that collaborates to ensure recovery throughout the economy and across the county. The primary focuses of the taskforce are economic recovery, health and behavioral health, community and education, government, infrastructure, public safety, funding and philanthropy.

“At this stage, the most valuable resource the Taskforce has to work with is the voice of the community,” says Topeka Mayor and Taskforce member Michelle De La Isla. “By identifying the key issues our community is facing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, we can begin to formulate a tailor-made community recovery strategy that provides actionable, long-lasting solutions and helps establish effective future response measures.”

The Community Recovery Survey may be found at the Topeka Partnership website.

