Shawnee Co. not planning for employee salary cuts amid COVID-19 outbreak

Shawnee County employees will not see cuts to their salaries as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to change the workforce operations across the country.

It comes after the City of Topeka announced plans Friday for a three percent salary reduction for city employees in management and executive staff positions because of the pandemic.

Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook addressed concerns about the county’s plans at Monday’s Commission Meeting.

“Shawnee County is in a position with our financial reserves to where, with our financial advisor we are not looking to have that budget count to our employees,” Cook said.

Cook explained the financial security comes from the growth in the county’s reserve balance.

“Seven and a half years ago when [former] Commissioner Archer and I joined the Commission, we were looking at having a reserve balance of $3 million,” he said. “Over that seven and a half years we’ve been able to build that reserve balance to $33 million.”

Cook said increasing the reserve came with constraints during his time in Commission and attributed the growth to “strong prudence and fiscal conservancy”, but it was not met without skepticism.

“We were cricized for why we would build up our cash reserves to those levels,” he explained. “It was based on analysis through financial investors of what would be needed if we were ever struck with a crisis; well the crisis has struck.”

