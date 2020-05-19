Shawnee Co. likely to stay in line with state's health recommendations

Shawnee County should know Wednesday if it will add any restrictions to the state's latest moves.

Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino had not yet gotten a close look at Tuesday's revisions, but believes the county will stay largely stay in line with the governor's recommendations.

He said Shawnee County saw a decrease in the number of new cases of COVID-19 last week, after an increase the two weeks prior.

Dr. Pezzino says he is encouraged by the decision to move forward.

"That element of trust makes me feel better knowing that they decided to actually shorten Phase 1.5 and going into Phase 2, even though maybe with a few additional modifications compared to the original Phase 2 plan," Dr. Pezzino said. "That makes me think that things are going better for the state."