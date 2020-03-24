Shawnee Co. issues safe-at-home order

Shawnee Co. became the latest area in Kansas to issue a stay-at-home mandate as the state works to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino said the order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Pezzino says he decided to issue the order because the infection is spreading. He said Shawnee Co. may not have a confirmed case yet, but there are several cases in counties around us.

"The rate of growth is starting to accelerate day by day," he said.

Pezzino said the community is counting on their health and emergency officials to keep them safe, and "we cannot let them down."

The move follows orders that took effect Tuesday for Johnson, Wyandotte, Douglas, Miami, and Leavenworth counties, covering more than one-third of the state's population. Those orders are in effect for the next 30 days.

Tuesday morning, Sedgwick County's health officer issued an order that will take effect Wednesday. Morris County followed suit in the afternoon with a similar order.

Doniphan County has an order take effect Thursday.

People may only leave home for essential activities, like to get health care, or groceries... or working at an essential business or service.