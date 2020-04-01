Shawnee Co. health officer urges residents to stay home

As each day goes by, Shawnee Co. health officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino says it's critically important to stay home.

"People can infect other people without even knowing that they are infected themselves. People can transmit the virus before they exhibit symptoms. So are you sure you want to be the one walking around town who is putting other people in danger?" Pezzino said. "Do it because it's the right thing. It's the right thing to do. The safest place to be right now is at home. For yourself, and for your dear ones."

As of Wednesday afternoon, Shawnee Co. has 18 cases, and that number is expected to continue to rise — but Dr. Pezzino is encouraged by the current rate of growth.

"You may have heard the term of exponential growth. That's what people in places like New York are seeing and what that means is that every two or three days the number of cases doubles," he said. "We haven't seen that in Shawnee County. I can't guarantee you that we won't, but I am cautiously optimistic and encouraged and reassured by the fact that, that's not happened yet."

Right now, he says there's no foreseeable shortage of ventilators in the county in the short term, but that could change if we aren't careful.

"One reason that there might change is if people don't follow our recommendation and they start having more contact with each other, and meeting each other more often, and relaxing the social distancing," he said.

Though he can't offer an estimated date, Dr. Pezzino says to keep in mind the pandemic will eventually end.

"This will pass," he said. "That much I can promise. There is not much I can promise these days, but I can promise you that this will pass."