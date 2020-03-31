Shawnee Co. has two more cases of COVID-19

Shawnee County now has 16 cases of coronavirus, up two from yesterday. Those numbers come from the Shawnee County Department of Health's Coronavirus Community Impact Dashboard, which is available on their website.

Two people in the county have recovered from the virus, one has died,106 are being monitored and 30 are under investigation. Of those who have qualified for testing, 368 have tested negative.

Also worth noting is that the two recovered cases and one death are included in the total cases, so there are currently 13 cases that are actually active in the county.