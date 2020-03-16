Shawnee Co. has 17 being tested for coronavirus, 50 people being monitored

The Shawnee County Health Department says at least 17 people are currently being tested for the coronavirus.

In their daily news conference, they announced the people currently being tested and say they are also monitoring 50 people who have traveled to areas that have been identified as high risk areas.

The health department also issued an order for those who have recently visited California, New York and Washington on or after March 15th to self-quarantine for 14 days. Also those who visited Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison counties in Colorado. Plus those who have been on a cruise or been to a country that has been identified by the CDC as a high risk country.

They also said those who have been contacted by health officials are required to self-quarantine.