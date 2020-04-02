Shawnee Co. golf courses reopen

Golf courses in Shawnee County reopened Thursday.

Shawnee County's Health Officer ordered them closed last week, but Gov. Kelly's statewide stay at home order lists golf courses as essential businesses.

While golfers are happy, emergency officials say they still need to take precautions.

“When you are getting out and walking in the sun, as long as you are social distancing, it is relatively safe,” Dusty Nichols, Director of SNCO Emergency Management, said. “We want people to get out, we want people to get in the sun, we want people to get exercise because it promotes health. The catch is where the club houses were open and had food and had alcohol and all those things that caused people to congregate so our solution, and I think a lot of those golf courses follow this, social distancing, they pay digitally or buy a window and they're disinfecting the carts.”

Nichols says even outdoors, you should stay six feet apart from other people, and not gather in large groups.

“I think it's a good idea you know, it's no different than taking a long walk,” golfer Bob Weibeo said. “It's a game we can enjoy and we keep our distance and everyone has a good time, but we're using protection. We wear gloves and trying to stay six feet apart or more. It should work, I hope it does."