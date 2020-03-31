Shawnee Co. golf courses to reopen Thursday

Shawnee Parks and Recreation golf courses will reopen Thursday. This includes Lake Shawnee, Cypress Ridge and Forbes golf courses. The decision to reopen the courses was made after consideration of Governor Kelly's stay at home order which went into effect Monday and supersedes local orders.

“Prior to the closure, our golf courses had been monitoring and employing best practices to properly sanitize golf carts and equipment and taking other measures to protect golfers,” said Tim Laurent, SCP+R director. “As our courses reopen, our golf course staff will continue to employ best practices to offer golfers a safe way to get out and enjoy the outdoors which is important to everyone during the stay at home order.” Golfers will be asked to follow a set of guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Clubhouses closed to golfers except for restroom access (call clubhouse to be allowed in one person at a time).

• Keep at least six feet from all employees and other golfers at all times.

• Tee times must be booked in advance online or by phone. No walk-in tee times allowed.

• No more than four golfers per group.

• Tee times have been reduced to every 15 minutes.

• One golf cart per person unless family members of same household.

• Cups on the green have been modified to eliminate the need to remove ball from the hole.

• No scorecards, pencils, ball washers, bunker rakes, benches, bag stands, drinking fountains or course restrooms.

• NO handshakes, high fives, fist bumps, or touching of other golfers

• Driving Range CLOSED.

• Drinking Fountain CLOSED.

• Course staff will not fill up personal water/beverage containers. All beer and liquor must be purchased from café.

• Customers must pay with credit cards that they swipe themselves. No cash will be accepted.

• Purchases of food and beverages from the café and purchases of golf balls or clothing from the

clubhouse will be placed outside for pick-up.

• No seating in café or outside areas.

• Golf carts must be sanitized after each use with our golf cart sanitation policy.