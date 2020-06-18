Shawnee Co. drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic moving locations

From Highland Park High School to New Mount Zion Baptist Church. The Shawnee County Health Department says their drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic will move next week.

According to a news release, the clinic will move to New Mount Zion Baptist Church, at 2801 SE Indiana Ave. in Topeka.

The clinic at Highland Park High School will close on Thursday, June 18.

“Moving the testing clinic to the new location will allow our staff and volunteers to have a cooler climate to continue providing this FREE service. SCHD would like to thank USD 501 for allowing us to use their space over the past month; as well as express our gratitude to New Mount Zion Baptist Church for this new partnership and offering to host us and conduct community outreach together,” the health department said in a news release.

The clinic will be open Tuesday and Thursday from 8:00a.m. to 11:00a.m.

Testing is only for those who live in Shawnee County and have two or more symptoms:

- fever of 100.4 F or higher

- chills

- rigors

- myalgia (muscle pain or aches)

- malaise

- headache

- sore throat

- lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)

- new olfactory and taste disorders

- diarrhea

You must also make an appointment by calling 785-251-4949.

Test results are available within 3-5 business days.