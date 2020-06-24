Shawnee Co. domestic violence rate rise as suicides lower

Shawnee County is seeing a rise in domestic violence calls, and lower suicide rates for the year.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it has collaborated with multiple community partners in order to gather data to show a snapshot of the impact on the county’s emergency medical service, law enforcement and mental health partners since Jan. 1, 2020.

Data from the Topeka Fire Department shows that from Jan. 1, 2019 – June 18, 2019 EMS was dispatched to 129 calls for suicide attempts, ideations or overdoses. The 2020 data shows EMS dispatched to 118 of the same. Additional data shows in 2019 there were 13 completed suicides, 2020 is down to 9 completed.

Data from the Topeka Police Department shows from Jan. 1, 2019 – May 31, 2019 there were 2,208 calls reporting domestic violence. The 2020 data shows 2,309 calls, which is a 4.5% increase.

Data from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, however, shows from Jan. 1, 2019 – June 23, 2019 the received 125 calls for domestic violence. The 2020 data shows 145, which is a 16% increase.

County Officials say community partners will be in at the Shawnee County Board of Health meeting on June 25 in order to discuss this data and relevant trends.

