Shawnee Co. deputies arrest burglary suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- One man was arrested after Shawnee County deputies responded to a burglary call.
Sheriff Brian Hill said they received the call around 10 a.m. Sunday of a possible burglary of a vacant residence in the 3100 block of SE 45th Street.
Deputies discovered evidence of forced entry upon their arrival, and suspected the intruders may be there.
47-year-old Luke Bennett surrendered without incident and was booked on burglary, theft, criminal damage, and violating the stay at home order.