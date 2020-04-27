Shawnee Co. deputies arrest burglary suspect

One man was arrested after Shawnee County deputies responded to a burglary call.

Sheriff Brian Hill said they received the call around 10 a.m. Sunday of a possible burglary of a vacant residence in the 3100 block of SE 45th Street.

Deputies discovered evidence of forced entry upon their arrival, and suspected the intruders may be there.

47-year-old Luke Bennett surrendered without incident and was booked on burglary, theft, criminal damage, and violating the stay at home order.