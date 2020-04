Shawnee County Emergency management has launched an information center and rumor control taskforce regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The information center and rumor control hotline will both be closed over the weekend, and social media pages for the information center and rumor control taskforce will be monitored on a limited basis over the weekend.

During the week, both entities will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice.