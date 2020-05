Shawnee County will be looking for a new coroner.

Dr. Ransom Ellis has resigned from the role, effective May 18. Ellis' contract had been extended another four years in January.

Forensic Medical has requested that Dr. John Ralston, who has been with the Coroner's Office since last August, be appointed as Ransom's replacement in the interim.

A request to fill the role permanently is expected to come in the next few weeks.