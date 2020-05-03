Shawnee Co. clarifies reopening plan, updates local restrictions

The Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team issued an addendum Sunday afternoon to clarify how Gov. Laura Kelly's reopening plan will be applied in the county.

The addendum clarifies and adds local restrictions for businesses allowed to reopen in Phase One of the Shawnee County plan.

Dance studios, dance rehearsal and dance instruction facilities are prohibitied from opening at this time, as they are categorized locally as organized sports facilities and/or gyms.

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library will also remain closed. The Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Response team said, "The TSCPL is unique in that it offers much more than just library services and falls more in line with community center functions, which are prohibited in phase one."

They also provided clarification for any bar and grill or sports bars that

serve food or use a portion of the facility as a restaurant.

Those businesses are allowed to operate only that portion of

the business under the restaurant guidance. Counter service is prohibited.

In phase one, pet groomers are considered a "normal business" and can also reopen with social distance guidelines in place.

All of these take effect on May 4th as laid out in the Governor's "Ad Astra: A guide to open Kansas."

The Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team says they will continue to issue addendums and clarification guidance as the need arises.