Shawnee Co. buglers join in playing 'Taps Across America'

People across the United States were united Monday in remembering fallen soldiers.

Despite the fact that most ceremonies were largely cancelled - bugles across America still sounded off.

Hundreds of people throughout the nation joined in to the ‘Taps Across America’ tribute.

Buglers began playing at 3:00 p.m. sharp, and several players from Shawnee County joined in.

Herschel Stroud played his part at the Combat Air Museum, surrounded by veterans and civilians.

"Our nation is founded on the backs of our military so sounding Taps today across America is just a way to say thank you to all those that have served and are serving now," he said.

Troy Abel played from his North Topeka home, "It means reverence and respect for those who have passed," he said.

"Freedom isn't free and thank God there are those who lay down their lives for it."

Jared Workman played Taps from the war memorial at the Southeast corner of Gage Park.

"It's an honor to be able to do this and to come out here," he said.

He plays to make sure people continue to memorialize the brave men and women who gave their lives for their country.

"It's a sacrifice that different people have made over the years and it's something that people need to be aware of."

Stroud echoed that sentiment.

"Every time that you hear Taps just spend a few seconds thinking about the people who have defended and preserved our way of life," he said.

"And God Bless America."