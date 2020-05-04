Shawnee Co. adds to the businesses not allowed to open list

The Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team has added to the list of businesses and organizations that cannot open during phase one of their plan to reopen the county.

Last week, the county announced their phased approach to opening the county slowly in accordance with Gov. Laura Kelly's plans.

In their list of businesses that cannot open, they added on Monday:

Rossville Library. Will remain closed until (at least) May 18th,2020.

Silver Lake Library. Will remain closed through (at least) May 25, 2020. Then may only open with limited service.

Under “Indoor leisure spaces” the following business types are prohibited in phase one.

- Gaming. Axe throwing, lock in rooms, board game and other gaming clubs in business facilities (gaming in homes with non-family members is highly discouraged).

- Painting, sculpting, pottery and similar.

- Table Pool, ping pong, shuffleboard, darts, arcade or other gaming areas in any facility open to the public.

On Sunday, they also clarified the order adding dance studios, dance rehearsal and dance instruction facilities. The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library will also stay closed. Also any bar and grill or sports bars that serve food or use a portion of the facility as a restaurant can only operate that portion of the business because counter service is prohibited.