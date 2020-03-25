Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office introduces "Good Neighbor" Program

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill announced today the initiation of the Good Neighbor program, a program designed to assist vulnerable populations of Shawnee County with essential food items.

The program will be offered to high-risk individuals such as the elderly or disabled who do not have a support system in place to provide them with their essential needs.

The Good Neighbor Program will allow those citizens to use the Sheriff’s Office to pick up essential food items at Dillons, Walmart, Hy-Vee, and Wehner’s Thriftway.

After placing their order with a participating store, citizens should call the Sheriff’s Office Good Neighbor Program phone number (785-251-2444) to request assistance for pickup and delivery. This service is offered Monday through Friday from 8:00am until 4:00pm. Citizens must provide their name, date of birth, address, phone number and details related to the order (location, date and time) over the phone.

The Sheriff’s Office will only pickup from stores and deliver to addresses located within Shawnee County. All orders must be prepaid. Please call the non-emergency phone number (785-251-2200) with any other questions or concerns.