Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office seeks vandalism suspect

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office released images of the person they believe vandalized a squad car.

The incident happened during a Monday night demonstration outside the Law Enforcement Center. Someone broke out a window on a sheriff's office patrol vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office also included a video clip from the 13 NEWS Facebook live, in which glass is heard breaking, and the apparent suspect is seen walking away from the vehicle.

After a large peaceful protest earlier Monday night, a smaller group gathered at the LEC. Authorities allowed them to remain - until the window was broken, and they say people started throwing rocks at officers trying to assist a woman having a panic attack.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who knows who the person in the images is, should call the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office at 785-251-2200. People also may submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 234-0007, go to www.p3tips.com/128.