Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office arrests suspect following breakthrough on 17-year-old case

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man following a breakthrough in a case from 17 years ago.

There was a recent DNA match from a 2003 case involving the crimes of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal sodomy and rape against a 23-year-old. DNA evidence was collected but no leads came up at the time, and the investigation eventually went inactive.

In February of 2020, the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office learned of a possible DNA match to the 2003 case after a 2019 arrest in Topeka led to DNA collection of the suspect. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation reporter Pernell Mack, 35, of Topeka to be an investigative lead.

The Sheriff’s Office completed a search warrant for Mack’s DNA.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office arrested Mack in the 200 block of SW Western Avenue and booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal sodomy, and rape.