The Shawnee County Sheriff office says a 12-year-old girl reported missing has been found safe.

According to the sheriff office, Olivia Stevens, 12, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. in the area of SE 2nd Street and SE Croco Road.

She was found in the same area she went missing.

AMR was called into make sure Stevens was okay.

They could not provide any additional details.

Topeka Police and the Kansas Highway Patrol assisted in the search.