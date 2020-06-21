Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec pools open Monday with new protocols

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation pools open on Monday, but with restrictions in place.

As Shawnee County remains in Phase 3 of reopening, Shawnee County Parks and Rec will reopen its pools at 50 percent capacity.

"You'll be able to use any part of the pool complex, we've had some test runs already with swim lessons in the pool," Mike McLaughlin with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation said.

Mike McLaughlin with Shawnee County Parks and Rec says the staff will take a safety break every hour for the staff to disinfect commonly-touched areas.

"We'll clean the railings, the diving boards, the slides, all the areas that people commonly touch, clean those down, and we'll also clean the restrooms every half hour," McLaughlin explained.

McLaughlin says they would have had staff members in place, but the COVID-19 stay at home order put a hold on hiring any workers.

"We normally hire 3 to 500 seasonal workers. So that froze our hiring, we lost about 20 staff to other jobs who would of been working for us at the pools this summer," McLaughlin explained."So we've managed a staff back up, will be able to open on Monday at noon and looking forward to seeing everybody."

Pool slides and concession stands will also be open, but keeping social distance measures are still recommended.

"We're asking people to be respectful to their fellow pool patrons, please try social distancing as best you can, don't camp out right next to somebody else. When you're in the pool be mindful of where other people are, exercise some kindness and just be courteous," McLaughlin said.

"Will be practicing safety at all of our concessionaires right now, we do have glass that comes down really low so they'll be a barrier between patrons and our staff," he added.

He says reopening will be a refreshing time for everyone, "People have felt so cooped up, first the stay at home and then the gradual phasing back in and the ability to get out, so people are pretty anxious to get in the pool and we're glad to be able to open."

All Shawnee County Parks and Recreation pools will open at noon on Monday. Only Rossville pool will remain closed as it's undergoing repairs.

You can find the times and locations of what pools will be open on Monday,here.