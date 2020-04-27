Shawnee Co. Health urge people to answer calls to aid in patient contact tracing

Shawnee County health officials say testing more patients may mean you're more likely to get a call you've crossed paths with someone who's tested positive.

Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino sent a letter to providers earlier this month. It urged them to test anyone with a fever AND a cough, or anybody with one of those symptoms who has either traveled outside of the county, had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient, or works in a high-risk occupation.

Health officials follow positive patients, and those with whom they've had contact, and urge them to answer calls so they don't unknowingly spread the virus.