Shawnee Co. Health Officer suspects COVID-19 already in Shawnee Co.

At a news conference Thursday morning, Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino, M.D., M.P.H. said he suspects there is a case of COVID-19 in the county.

“I am not delusional. I suspect the virus is already in Shawnee Co." Pezzino said. "We just don't know. We are in the dark because we can’t test people.”

The conference came after Pezzino's order late Wednesday night to close all bars, dining facilities, taverns, clubs and movie theatres in Shawnee County.

He said the order was one of the hardest ones he has had to release.

“As you know, as you have been in this room multiple times, this is not the first order -- this was the most difficult one for me," Pezzino said. "I am fully aware, signing this order, I am crippling businesses. I am causing people to lose their jobs.”

Pezzino said he has talked to multiple people across the country and including people in Italy, one of the hardest hit countries so far.

He also said that people who think this is too extreme of a measure, that being proactive is better than being reactive.

“If we wait until we find cases to put in place such measures, it’s too late. We are closing the barn doors after the horses run away,” Pezzino said.

Douglas, Geary and Riley Counties have also enacted similar policies.

As of right now, Kansas has 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Officials say they expect that number to grow as more testing kits are made available.