Shawnee Co. Health Dept. announces home quarantine guidelines

The Shawnee County Health Department on Tuesday issues home-quarantine guidelines for people who have recently traveled or who may have been in close contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Effectively immediately if you meet any of the following circumstances, you are ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days from the date you returned from your travel or the day of your last contact with a case of a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

The self-quarantine rules are in effect for those who:

• Traveled to a state with known widespread community transmission on or before March 15. At present, those states are California, New York and Washington state.

• Visited Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison counties in Colorado on or after March 8.

• Traveled on a cruise ship on or after March 15.

• Traveled internationally on or after March 15.

• Received notification from public health officials that you are a close contact of a person with a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19. You should quarantine at home for 14 days since your last contact with the case. Close contact is defined as someone who has been closer than 6 feet for more than 10 minutes while the patient is symptomatic.

Those who are under home-quarantine should not leave their home unless it is to satisfy critical needs, such as acquiring food or other essential items. They should not attend school, work or any other setting where they are not able to maintain a 6-foot distance from other people.

People who are under home-quarantine and develop symptoms of COVID-19 -- including a measured fever of 100.4 degrees or higher and lower-respiratory symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath -- should contact their health-care provider.

Additionally, Shawnee County residents who develop these symptoms are ordered to contact the Shawnee County Health Department at 785-806-6297.