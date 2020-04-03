Shawnee Co. Health Department holds weekly news conference

The Shawnee County Health Department held their weekly news conference Friday, with Linda Ochs, Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino and Mayor Michelle De la Isla present, as well as religious leaders from the community.

Ochs spoke first and gave an update on the status of cases in Shawnee County. There are currently 23 positive cases of the coronavirus in Shawnee Counties, with three recoveries and two deaths. 535 people that qualified to be tested had negative test results, 32 people are under investigation and 105 people are being monitored for symptoms. Ochs said that health professionals in the county are in desperate need of donations of essential items like disinfectant, surgical masks, surgery gowns and gloves.

Dr. Pezzino said there are at least five people in the county whose source of infection is unknown. He said that this means his prediction that the virus was in the county long before anyone tested positive was probably correct. He also addressed the myth that young people cannot get sick or die from the virus; about one third of all cases in Kansas are age 44 or younger, and 20 percent of all patients hospitalized with the virus in the United States are 44 or younger. He expressed his concern with public gatherings such as church services and funerals and urged people to stay home as much as possible.

In regards to church services, Mayor de la Isla said she has had conversations with leaders of many different faith communities in Topeka and introduced a pastor who expressed his sympathy for churchgoers who will not be able to attend Easter services, but encouraged everyone to stay home.