Shawnee Co. Emergency Management asking businesses to fill out survey

Shawnee County Emergency Management is assessing essential services that are in or serve Shawnee County. Businesses that fit the criteria for critical or essential infrastructure have been asked to go to the City of Topeka website and fill out a survey to register their business as soon as possible.

That website can be found at: https://data.topeka.org/pages/covid19information

Businesses that register will receive a call from an Emergency Management Critical Infrastructure specialist to follow-up.

If you have questions regarding this process or if you are wanting to know if you qualify as critical infrastructure and essential services, please contact Emergency Management via phone at 785-251-4848 or by email at Covid19info@snco.us.