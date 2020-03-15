Shawnee Co. District Court suspending majority of dockets due to COVID-19

The Shawnee Co. District Court is suspending the majority of upcoming dockets due to COVID-19 concern.

DUI, traffic, eviction, misdemeanor, criminal, small claims, and limited action dockets will be put on hold until after April 3rd.

This comes amid the CDC's recommendations to avoid group contact over the course of the next eight weeks.

Shawnee County plans on continuing with scheduled jury trials - in smaller groups with adequate social distancing - in accordance with CDC and KDHE guidelines.

Shawnee Co. is planning on holding a meeting Monday to discuss additional changes.

Head to shawneecourt.org for additional details.