Shawnee Co. DA talks youth violence with legislative delegation

Some lawmakers are taking a look at whether juvenile justice reform is actually contributing to youth violence.

Shawnee County's legislative delegation met with Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Following 13 NEWS reports about violent behavior in area schools, Kagay issued a statement raising questions about a 2016 law.

He said he agrees with improving how young offenders are treated, but it may put too much authority with educators leaving out law enforcement.

“Sometimes the pendulum is this way and then it swings all the way the other way,” Kagay said. “I think we went to far and I favor a more balanced approach that utilizes law-enforcement in a significant way to impact public safety even within the schools.”

Representatives told us they plan to hold another meeting, and get local superintendents to attend. They've also asked Kagay to submit suggestions for changes.