Shawnee Co. DA reviewing case of knife being pull on student

The Shawnee County District Attorney is looking into the case of a knife being pulled on another student at a local school.

The parent of the victim reached out to 13 NEWS after our report about “Chaos in the Classroom.”

For the last few weeks, 13 NEWS has reported on continuing problems with unruly and sometimes violent children in Shawnee County schools. Now we have a case of a student pulling a knife on another student at Washburn Rural Middle School, and that case in under criminal investigation.

According to Auburn Washburn Schools, in February, two students were having an argument in a restroom at Washburn Rural Middle School when one of them pulled a knife.

The student who allegedly pulled the knife was suspended after the incident was reported. But the alleged victim's parents are upset, arguing that the youth with the knife should face criminal charges.

Washburn Rural School police forwarded the case to Shawnee County District Attorney, Michael Kagay, who told 13 NEWS the incident is under review to determine if it warrants criminal charges.

As for the student who was suspended, we have learned that student no longer attends Washburn Rural Middle School.