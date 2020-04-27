Shawnee Co. DA reviewing Watkins voter registration case

The case of if Congressman Steve Watkins (R-KS) potentially violated state election laws has moved to the Shawnee County District Attorney.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's office began investigating in December whether Watkins broke state laws.

Watkins previously listed a UPS Inc. store at 29th and Wanamaker, as his residence but changed it to a Topeka apartment on a registration form filed Jan. 17.

Watkins spokesman Dylan Jones has said listing the UPS store as Watkins' residence was an inadvertent mistake.

Kansas law makes it a felony for someone to make a false statement in registering to vote or to cast a vote in a district in which they're not qualified to do so.

On Monday, DA Mike Kagay said the Sheriff Office submitted information related to the case to his office.

“As with all criminal investigations, my office will review the new information to determine whether criminal charges should be filed or declined,” said Kagay.

He could potentially ask the Sheriff Office for more information in the case if needed.