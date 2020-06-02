Shawnee Co. Courthouse reopens

The Shawnee County Courthouse reopened its doors on Monday, after being closed for three months due to COVID-19.

Shawnee County Treasurer Larry Mah said the logistics of getting people in and out in a timely manner while maintaining social distancing were still being refined, but that he was pleased with how patient guests had been on the first day of reopening.

Mah encourages those who can do so to file their paperwork online to decrease the amount of people in the building.

The annex location off Wanamaker is also allowing walk-ins, but those who made appointments will get priority.