Shawnee Co. Health Department gives updates on coronavirus

In a press conference Thursday evening, The Shawnee County Department of Health updated community members on the status of the coronavirus cases in the county and introduced some more informational resources for the public.

Director Linda Ochs provided more information on the county's fourth positive case, a 49-year-old woman who had a history of recent travel. She also added that 241 people have tested negative, and 33 remain under investigation.

Ochs warned community members of potential scams, such as fake coronavirus tests that are being sold online.

She also touched on the increased need for blood donation and assured that blood banks are being properly sanitized and are following social distancing guidelines. Essential health care items like cleaning supplies and protective gear are also very much in need for first responders, and Ochs urged businesses that are not open at the moment to donate their supplies.

The Shawnee County dashboard was also introduced. The dashboard serves as an information hub for COVID-19-related facts and figures, including the number of positive and negative tests.

Topeka Mayor Michelle De la Isla said she was extremely proud of her community for the efforts they have put forth in slowing the spread of the virus and keeping everyone healthy and safe.