Shari Crittendon appointed new general counsel for K-State

Kansas State University announces that it has appointed Shari F. Crittendon as general counsel.

Shari F. Crittendon is a highly experienced general counsel who has served over 25 years of legal experience in private practice and higher education says K-State, which is why the school has appointed her as the chief legal officer for the University.

K-State says that Crittendon’s selection as general counsel was made by President Richard Myers after a national search.

"Shari Crittendon has a strong record of accomplishment in resolving the complex legal and business challenges that can confront institutions of higher education, which make her ideally suited to lead the university's Office of General Counsel," says Myers. "As our new general counsel, she will be relied upon to manage all legal services to the university, provide legal counsel and advice to prevent and solve problems, and spearhead vigorous representation in litigation matters and other areas of dispute resolution."

The University says that Crittendon will serve on the President’s Cabinet leading the K-State Office of General Counsel. According to the school her responsibilities consist of overseeing legal services to all campuses and related entities of the University, including the Athletics Department and K-State Research and Extension.

The School says that Crittendon will manage the representation of the University and its administrators in judicial and administrative proceedings and in negotiations with third parties, direct the coordination of all outside counsel for the University and collaborate with counsel for the Kansas Board of Regents and its related institutions.

K-State says that Crittendon will begin in her new role remotely on June 28, before her arrival on campus Aug. 1.

"I am delighted to join the Kansas State University community and support its 2025 vision to be recognized as a premier, student-centered, public research university fulfilling its land-grant mission," says Crittendon. "I look forward to collaborating with the president, provost, senior leadership and the outstanding staff in the Office of General Counsel."

The School says that Crittendon made a career of handling complex legal issues that are customary to powerful institutions. Most recently, she served as senior corporate counsel and director of outreach and compliance for the Constitutional Law Center for Muslims in America.

Crittendon says previously she was vice president, general counsel and secretary of the corporation of the United Negro College Fund, or UNCF, where she was able to serve as strategic advisor and counsel to the president and CEO, senior management and the board of directors regarding legal, regulatory, governance and legislative matters.

Crittendon says while serving UNCF, she is credited with playing a pivotal role in establishing the $1.6 billion Gates Millennium Scholars Program. She also designed and implemented a legislative strategy in collaboration with higher education advocacy groups to secure passage of the historic Student Aid and Fiscal Responsibility Act, allocating $2.6 billion in funding for minority-serving institutions.

Crittendon says that as principal of her own firm, she represented tax-exempt organizations and school systems on employment, governance and compliance matters. She says that earlier in her career she assisted general counsel at Morgan State University and also practiced in the commercial litigation groups of two Mid-Atlantic law firms.

Crittendon says she earned her law degree from the Francis King Carey School of Law at the University of Maryland and a bachelor’s degree in communication and rhetorical studies/public policy from Syracuse University.

