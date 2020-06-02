Shannon Reid files to run for Douglas County Commission

Shannon Reid has filed to run for Douglas County Commissioner in the 2nd District.

“Adapting to the impacts of a global pandemic will be necessary for years to come,” says Reid. “Crisis work is my career, and I am ready to help build better services at all levels of county functions during a time of unease.”

Reid has a long track record of volunteer work in Douglas County, including 10 years at her non-profit, community organizing and local politics. She has directed the Court Advocacy Program at the Willow Domestic Violence Center since 2013.

“Our community deserves more safety and justice,” says Reid. “To ensure those values are achieved in our county at large, we must expect accountability from our elected leaders first. More than ever, t is necessary for Commissioners to actively listen and respond accordingly to requests made by their constituents, such as not spending money on a bigger jail.”

She believes that her 7+ years of studying court procedures through the Willow Domestic Center will bring a unique hands-on experience to the County Commission. She hopes that she can help break barriers, create creative solutions and do better for the health of the entire community.

“Now is a moment where we must pivot and focus our resources on how to best support folks in leading healthy lives, where their needs are being met with the support of their community,” says Reid.

