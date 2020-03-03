Severe weather awareness week: Tornado safety

It may be easy to know what to do in the event of a tornado warning but actually practicing it makes it easier and less scary especially with children when it actually occurs. When a tornado warning is issued remember the acronym ‘Duck’

Down to the Lowest level: You’ll want to be in a basement or a room without windows in the lowest level of your home

Under something sturdy: A staircase or a heavy table helps keep you covered from debris that may fly into the room.

Cover your head: Wearing a helmet is recommended as concussions are the leading cause of injuries during a tornado. If you don’t have a helmet, cover yourself with blankets and/or pillows.

Keep in the shelter until the storm has passed: Having something portable (radio, weather radio, cell phone) is useful in order to know when the warning expires.

If you’re traveling and observe a tornado near you, the best action to take is to quickly seek shelter in a sturdy building. If seeking shelter inside is not possible consider driving away from the tornado if you are a reasonable distance and have an escape route. If you feel you can’t escape consider pulling over to park and consider the following options, keeping in mind these are last resort options and in no particular order since these are situational dependent:

1. Stay in the car with your seat belt still fastened. Cover your head with your hand while ducking below the windows. If you have a blanket put that over your head too.

2. If you can safely get to a ditch that is noticeably lower than the level of the road exit your car and lie in that area while covering your head. Do not do this if it’s raining hard and flooding is occurring.

If you are in a mobile home, abandon it immediately. Have a plan and know where to go if there’s a threat of a tornado or even damaging wind gusts that could do the same type of damage as a tornado. The annual death rate in mobile homes are 20 times higher than a permanent home and the most common location for tornado fatalities (44%) from 1985-2005 vs a permanent home (25.3%) or a car (9.9%). In many cases your car may be safer than a mobile home since they have a lower center of gravity compared to a mobile home and don’t flip as easily.

With all this being said it’s important to keep in mind that with forecasting technology as well as other technology such as cell phones and GPS it’s easier to plan ahead. Knowing the forecast and having a plan on a severe weather day should involve staying close to a proper storm shelter and avoiding these situations altogether. You may know what to do when you’re at home or familiar with the local area but tornadoes can happen anywhere and at anytime so knowing the forecast when you’re traveling and knowing what county you’re in so you’re able to remain weather aware will keep you from getting caught off guard.

