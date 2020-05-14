Severe storms this afternoon through tonight

Severe storms are likely late this afternoon and into the night. The main threats will be large hail and strong wind gusts, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Storms will begin to develop between 4PM to 6PM with activity continuing into the evening. Storms will eventually form into a cluster that will begin to move south with storms continuing for areas south of I-70 even past midnight.

There will also be a risk of flash flooding for areas along and east of the Turnpike where storms begin to stall out and produce the heaviest rainfall later tonight.

The risk of severe weather will diminish by Friday morning. We will have a few lingering showers and some rumbles of thunder possible throughout the day, but it does not look to be an all day rain event.

More showers and storms are expected Saturday, but the risk of severe weather will remain low with that setup.

