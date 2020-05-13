Severe storms expected Thursday

More rounds of showers and storms are on the way over the next few days with the possibility of severe storms Thursday.

A few isolated storms could develop after dark tonight mainly north of I-70. If storms develop, then a few could produce hail and gusty winds. Most areas will not have severe weather tonight.

A higher chance of severe weather is expected Thursday for areas generally near and southeast of the Kansas Turnpike.

Storms will develop between 3PM and 5PM and will continue through the evening. Large hail and strong winds will be the primary threats, but a tornado cannot be ruled out.

More showers and storms are possible Friday and Saturday as a front will remain stalled in the area. The risk of severe weather will be low with these setups.

Temperatures will also be much warmer starting Thursday with highs back in the mid 70s to near 80 during the afternoon. You will also notice much higher humidity.

The warmer weather will stay with us through the weekend and for all of next week as we eventually enter a dry weather pattern.