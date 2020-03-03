Severe Weather Awareness Week: Preparedness

Monday’s topic covers Preparedness and Awareness where having at least 2 ways to receive warnings is essential to staying safe and updated but even before weather starts getting active it’s important to know and understand what the forecast is.

The 13 Weather Team prides itself in having a daily weather story online as well as the WIBW Weather App no matter what the forecast is but especially when there’s a risk of severe weather. This will be updates throughout the day as conditions and the forecast changes which is helpful in between newscasts to know the latest on what to expect.

WIBW offers several ways to help you get warnings through your phone with one being Storm Call which has an annual fee but it’s useful because it only warns you if you are actually in the warning polygon based on the address you enter into your profile. Even if you’re half a mile outside the polygon, you will not get a call to have to take action. The other ways that you can get warnings through your phone are through the WIBW Weather App and even Twitter (@WIBWweather). Facebook is not the best way to receive warnings because the way your feed is configured you may get the warning too late.

A weather radio is another great resource to receive warnings especially if it’s programmed properly for your specific county. There are individuals that do like to receive alerts from their weather radios from surrounding counties. Be careful with that because it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to be warned in advance as some intend it to be. A storm may develop in your county and become severe or a storm may be severe in a neighboring county and weaken by the time it makes its way into your county. Bottom line: Not recommended to have multiple counties because that means the weather radio will be going off more than needed.

With Tuesday being the statewide tornado drill at 10am all the tornado sirens will be going off, however it’s important to keep in mind this isn’t the best way to receive your warnings. Sirens are meant for those that are outdoors to go inside and seek additional information. They are not meant to be heard inside and they don’t always necessarily mean there’s a tornado warning which is why you should be seeking additional information to find out why they are going off. With this being in the morning, it’s a good idea to practice in the evening especially if you have kids so you can practice what to do at home in case a tornado warning is issued.

Bottom Line: Make sure you have at least two ways to receive warnings that are from different sources so if one fails (phone battery dies) you have the weather radio which has both power and backup batteries in it so you can continue to receive warnings. Knowing the forecast especially in the morning is only the beginning to staying safe and aware, it's important to stay updated throughout the day with any changes that there may be in the forecast as well as take action to stay safe when there is a warning in your area. Remember we are only half of the equation, you are the rest. A perfect forecast from us doesn't mean anything if you aren't weather aware or know how to stay safe. We're always around to answer any questions you have whether its through facebook, twitter or email (weather@wibw.com).