Severe Storm Watch until 11 PM

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop this evening with activity continuing into the overnight hours. A Severe Storm Watch is in effect for much of the area until 11 PM.

A few storms could be severe with large hail and gusty winds the primary threats. The tornado threat is very low.

A strong cold front is set to move through the area on Easter Sunday. Temperatures will start out in the 60s for the morning, but it will turn sharply colder for the afternoon with temperatures falling into the 30s and 40s.

Very gusty northwest winds are expected behind the front with gusts up to 50 mph at times. The gusty winds and colder air will put wind chills in the 20s and 30s during the afternoon and evening.

Occasional showers and a few thunderstorms are also expected throughout the day. A few severe storms cannot be ruled out early in the afternoon for areas along and east of Highway 75 with some hail and gusty winds possible. These storms will then quickly move into Missouri by mid afternoon.

Some of the showers could change to some light snow or flurries late in the afternoon, but accumulating snow is unlikely.

We will dry out for the start of the upcoming week, but temperatures will remain below average with highs in the upper 40s Monday and Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 20s.